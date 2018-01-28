Rosario Candela’s 360 Central Park West can be Your Future Home

Nestled at 360 Central Park West, right next to Central Park, the stunning residential building before you has been designed by the legendary New York City architect Rosario Candela.

Today, almost 100 years later, this storied building in Manhattan’s Upper West Side could be your future home, as it was beautifully converted into luxury condominiums by the award-winning architecture firm CetraRuddy Architects and Argo Real Estate.

With pricing starting from $2.995 million for the remaining residences, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase a condo on one of New York’s most popular streets.

360 Central Park West spreads over 17 levels, with one- to four-bedroom apartments, specially designed to deliver incredible views of the park and of course, New York City. The building still retained its original charm, including the restored limestone and brick façade, and many other details, although the update process included the addition of 34 windows, meant to bring forth more natural light to new homeowners.

For a few millions, those of you lucky enough to be living at this address will receive expansive living rooms complemented by 5-inch solid oak herringbone floors and floor-to-ceiling windows. The condominiums will also come with state-of-the-art kitchens showing off Calacatta Caldia marble counters and backsplash complete with Miele appliances and separate wine refrigerators.

The master bathrooms are equally impressive, to say the least, although it is worth mentioning that select homes have been outfitted with an Agape Novecento freestanding tub. The redesigned 360 Central Park West building also includes a fully attended lobby, children’s playroom, top-of-the-line fitness center, pet grooming station, secure bike storage and an on-site resident manager.

