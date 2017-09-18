Floyd Mayweather Jr. Splashes $25.5M on this Stunning Beverly Hills Mansion

Soon after taking down Conor McGregor, so to speak, boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr. has bought himself a lavish mansion in Beverly Hills for a staggering $25.5 million. The undefeated boxing legend may now enjoy this spectacular French-style home, that was completed back in 1992, but it went through an extensive renovation and update process in 2015, by spec developer Nile Niami.

Spreading over 15,096-square-feet, this luxurious property also includes a lovely guesthouse, an impressive gym and a 20-person theater, a staff suite, and a four-car garage, among many other amenities. The two-story main house features eye-catching chandeliers, mirrored wall fireplaces, a massive chef’s kitchen, a charming family room and a cocktail bar with a glass-enclosed wine cellar.

But the magic countinues outside, where black-and-white striped decking surrounds the wonderful swimming pool and pool house, looking like the perfect place to kick back and relax. This stunning home also comes with a library/den, with black wood cabinetry and molding, but.. with so many entertainment opportunities close by, we doubt the champ will be spending too much time reading novels.

The best part of this house is definitely the jaw dropping master suite, that comes with dual bathrooms and a private terrace overlooking the backyard. There are a total of six bedrooms and nine bathrooms on site, each of them impressive in its own way. On top of the $25.5-million sale price, Mayweather also paid another $500,000 for the high-end furnishings.

The undefeated boxer, who has held more than a dozen world titles in five different weight classes, has banked over $800 million over the course of his career, with his net worth being estimated at more than $400 million this year, before the massive payout he received for his fight against McGregor. This means that this pretty little estate is something like pocket change to him. I guess it pays to be the champ!