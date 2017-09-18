This Limited Edition Audi R8 V10 RWS Promises Rear Wheel Fun

Audi R8 V10 RWS – this is the name of the latest supercar to join Audi’s impressive R8 family. Produced in a very limited run, the special RWS edition (which stands for Rear Wheel Series) is perfect for purists, set to offer drivers some serious thrills, simply because rear-wheel powered vehicles always are.

That’s right, the new R8 V10 RWS, available in both the Coupe and Spyder versions, makes due without the all-wheel drive and aims to live dangerously – in theory. Customers with an appreciation for essential driving enjoyment will be surely interested to purchase this vehicle, offering a taste of the R8 LMS racing car to the urban environment.

The powerful naturally aspirated 5.2-liter FSI V10, that’s hidden under the hood, still develops 532 hp and 540 Nm of torque, thus allowing the Audi to do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.7 seconds and achieve an breathtaking top speed of 198 mph (318 km/h).

But this new Audi R8 RWS is also a cool 50 kg (110.2 lb) lighter than the standard Quattro, thanks to the lack of all those all-wheel drive components, which means this supercar will be a lot more fun to handle. Furthermore, Audi plans to offer just 999 examples of the new R8 RWS, with prices starting at £110,000 or around $148,000, so you might need to hurry up if you want one.