The Spectator Hotel Will Get Most People Staring Its Way

Nestled in a charming 1920s art deco building, right between the wonderful French Quarter and Market Street, The Spectator hotel aims to offer a new level of luxury in Charleston’s historic district, with modern five-star amenities, personalized butler service and a gorgeous bar that will remind you of the genteel glamour of the Old South.

But this is merely the beginning of an incredible and possibly seductive list of amenities that might get you to stay here indefinitely. This high-end boutique hotel offers only 41 incredible guestrooms and suites, featuring marble bathrooms, smart TVs, desks, minifridges and Nespresso machines.

Some rooms also offer stunning city views, while others have balconies and the suites will come with charming living areas as well.

Called one of the South’s most stylish hotels, The Spectator blends fashion, form and elegance in the best way possible, with unparalleled Southern hospitality creating a unique atmosphere experience here. Guests will get to experience Prohibition-era inspired spirits at the hotel’s cool bar, while a gourmet in-room continental breakfast is offered complimentary. Tempting, right?

This beautiful hotel is also just a short walk away from Charleston’s Waterfront Park and the Shops at Charleston Place, which means you’ll have plenty to do, apart from discovering the town’s lovely city center. Have you started packing already or are you waiting for us to do it first?