Breitling for Bentley GT Dark Sapphire Honors the new Continental

Revealed at this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show and part of a limited series of only 500 units, Breitling’s Bentley GT Dark Sapphire honors the brand new Bentley Continental GT. Showing off a chic 48 mm case, complemented by an AR-coated sapphire crystal and 100-meter diving abilities, this exquisite watch blends style with sportiness in the best way possible.

It has a dark blue sapphire dial with a superb diamond motif, inspired by the Continental GT’s interior and dashboard controls, and it also comes with luminous hands and markers, that will surely help you make an impression at night. Movement is provided by the complex Swiss automatic Breitling in-house caliber B06 with 47 jewels, 28,800 vph and a power reserve of 70 hours.

But this watch is more than just good looks. The new Breitling for Bentley GT Dark Sapphire is also COSC-certified as a chronometer, with its movement being distinguished by an ingenious “30-second chronograph” system, inspired by a 1926 Breitling patent. This system involves a central hand completing a full sweep of the dial in half a minute, thus ensuring extremely accurate readings of times to the nearest eight of a second.

Breitling’s newest creation for Bentley is finished off by an elegant black rubber strap, with the same diamond-motif from the new Bentley Continental GT and a folding clasp. There’s no word on pricing yet, but if you can afford the new Bentley, we’re sure you won’t have any problem getting this matching timepiece.