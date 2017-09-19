Hackett unveils a new Aston Martin Capsule Collection

Just in time for autumn, the renowned British menswear retailer Hackett introduced its third luxury capsule collection with Aston Martin, one that was inspired by the quality and performance of both luxury brands. Customers are more than welcomed to experience and enjoy this elevated sports performance collection, which comprises nineteen pieces such as outerwear, blazers, shirts, trousers, and accessories.

Navy, brown and gray are the shades that will help gentlemen show off a contemporary and elegant look this fall, as these pieces will get everyone’s attention. The stylish leather jackets are definitely our favorites, available in two new colorways – a classic hazelnut nut brown made from deerskin as well as a luxe matte black option – and developed with neoprene panels on the shoulders, sides, and hem, mixing comfort with style.

The incredible attention to detail and craft can be easily noticed at every single piece, with this classy autumn range also including a Laser Cut Blazer, with a zip-out quilted gilet, meant to be waterproof and functional, and a stunning suede and nylon-padded jacket, finished with exclusive Aston Martin hardware – perfect to match your look with your ride.

The new Aston Martin by Hackett Capsule Collection also comes with chic accessories like a Loro Piana Storm System Holdall and a 24Hr leather holdall, with each piece set to be released in stores by the end of the month. I wonder what James Bond is thinking right now.