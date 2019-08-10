Curtiss Psyche is a New Incredible Electric Motorcycle Concept

With an iconic skeletal design, that’s already an established signature of Curtiss Motorcycles, the new Psyche is an electric bike like no other, a radical motorcycle that plans take on the Harley Davidson Livewire. It will also be Curtiss’ most affordable motorcycle when it will come out – around the fall of 2021, with a price matching the one of the Livewire, which is already available for $29,799.

The stunning Curtiss Psyche was also dubbed as ‘the lover’, taking the moniker from the Greek goddess of love. The bike is a single seater, with a minimalist skeletal frame, low proportions and an impressive stance. It’s probably be going to be available in a wide range of colors, but this black and white theme is simply irresistible.

Detailed specifications aren’t available yet, but we know that it will come with two power options, 48 or 96 hp, with a weight around 375 lb (170 kg) and will have an impressive estimated range of 160 miles (260 km) per charge. Nothing but good news from Curtiss Motorcycles.

The Alabama-based company believes in this market niche of the electric bikes and aims to take over the premium motorcycle market in the next couple of years, a segment that’s still mainly based on petrol bikes. It’s a bold statement and we’re extremely curious about the future of electric motorcycles.