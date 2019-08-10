The Pershing 140 is a Thrilling and Fun new Addition to the World of Superyachts

The high-end yacht builder Pershing has recently unveiled its newest flagship: the all new Pershing 140. This stunning vessel is also the company’s first superyacht manufactured in aluminum and comes as a successful collaboration between the Ferretti Group Product Strategy Committee, their Engineering Department and Italian architect Fulvio De Simoni.

The 140 features three large decks, with a high performance hull and outstanding hydrodynamic capabilities. Equipped with 4 MTU 16V2000 M96L engines, this sleek vessel takes advantage of a total of 10,400 horsepower, thus becoming the first ever 43.3 meter LOA Pershing superyacht to reach a top speed of 38 knots.

Performance aside, the ship boasts a raised cockpit connected directly to the sun deck, a large area on the main deck dedicated to the owner alone and plenty of opportunities to max-out the fun of the guests on all decks and outdoor spaces.

And speaking of design, each Pershing 140 owner can design the interiors of their yachts along with the designers of the Studio Fulvio De Simoni Firm and the Project Architects of the Superyacht Yard of Ferretti Group. Take that for customization.

The layout of the new Pershing 140 features a raised cockpit on the aft area that houses a spacious waterside beach club. The garage offers space for a Williams 565 tender and a jet ski accessible through the two side hatches on the port side.

The yacht also comes with a second cockpit lounge with seating for 10, divided between a living and a dining area. The main deck houses both the crew quarters and the owner’s suite, which features a walk-in closet and a parlour. The crew quarters come with four guest suites with en suite bathrooms.

On the upper deck, under the aluminum hard-top, there are a bar & grill and a relaxation area complete with sun pad, projector and screen and fixed loudspeakers. The area offers stunning panoramic views around.