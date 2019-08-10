fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

The Pershing 140 is a Thrilling and Fun new Addition to the World of Superyachts

Pershing 140 Superyacht

The high-end yacht builder Pershing has recently unveiled its newest flagship: the all new Pershing 140. This stunning vessel is also the company’s first superyacht manufactured in aluminum and comes as a successful collaboration between the Ferretti Group Product Strategy Committee, their Engineering Department and Italian architect Fulvio De Simoni.

The 140 features three large decks, with a high performance hull and outstanding hydrodynamic capabilities. Equipped with 4 MTU 16V2000 M96L engines, this sleek vessel takes advantage of a total of 10,400 horsepower, thus becoming the first ever 43.3 meter LOA Pershing superyacht to reach a top speed of 38 knots.

Performance aside, the ship boasts a raised cockpit connected directly to the sun deck, a large area on the main deck dedicated to the owner alone and plenty of opportunities to max-out the fun of the guests on all decks and outdoor spaces.

And speaking of design, each Pershing 140 owner can design the interiors of their yachts along with the designers of the Studio Fulvio De Simoni Firm and the Project Architects of the Superyacht Yard of Ferretti Group. Take that for customization.

Pershing 140 Superyacht 7

The layout of the new Pershing 140 features a raised cockpit on the aft area that houses a spacious waterside beach club. The garage offers space for a Williams 565 tender and a jet ski accessible through the two side hatches on the port side.

The yacht also comes with a second cockpit lounge with seating for 10, divided between a living and a dining area. The main deck houses both the crew quarters and the owner’s suite, which features a walk-in closet and a parlour. The crew quarters come with four guest suites with en suite bathrooms.

On the upper deck, under the aluminum hard-top, there are a bar & grill and a relaxation area complete with sun pad, projector and screen and fixed loudspeakers. The area offers stunning panoramic views around.

Pershing 140 Superyacht 10

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Pershing 8X 1
Introducing the New Pershing 8X Super Yacht – a Nautical Dream Come True
Pershing-140-superyacht-1
Pershing 140 Is A Beautiful Light Alloy Motor Yacht
Parmigiani Fleurier Pershing Tourbillion Abyss 1
Parmigiani Fleurier Pershing Tourbillion Abyss

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

The 15 Best Amusement Parks in the World

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.