Charlotte Olympia & Zaha Hadid Design Astound Us All

We’re sure no one was expecting to see Charlotte Olympia, British luxury shoe and accessories designer, join forces with the creative team from Zaha Hadid Design, yet here we are, facing two gorgeous limited edition pieces: a platform wedge shoe and clutch bag. These stunning creations were meant to honor the famous and now late architect, showing off a unique combo of perspex and rose gold metal accents.

They’re set to sell for a cool £1,600 ($2,155) for the pair of shoes and £2,600 ($3,500) for the clutch bag, with bespoke packaging that will make this purchase even more special. Zaha Hadid herself and Charlotte Olympia Dellal met in 2015, and decided to collaborate on a special collection, but unfortunately she didn’t get to see these beauties coming to life.

The renowned Iraqi-British architect was a phenomenal person, an innovator and a constant source of inspiration, and hopefully, the team behind Zaha Hadid Design right now will keep her torch burning and the world excited with unique and stunning examples of what a vivid imagination looks like.

Having been recently revealed at Christie’s London, these two extraordinary pieces will be available exclusively at Charlotte Olympia retail stores or online. If you like what you see, you probably need to hurry up, because these pieces will be produced in limited numbers.