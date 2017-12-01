Desert Palm Dubai is a Lush Oasis in the Arabian Desert

A spectacular retreat set in polo fields just outside Dubai, the mesmerizing Desert Palm Resort blends a high end design with Middle Eastern vibes to create an exceptional atmosphere and a one-of-a-kind experience. Nestled on a polo estate, amidst rolling green fields and rare wild birds, this place feels like a real-life oasis, right in the heart of the Arabian desert.

Opulent accommodations, an elegant restaurant and a year-round outdoor pool and terrace await for you at this superb retreat, while daytime activities like horseback riding, polo, and 4×4 desert safaris are always on the menu for you.

Dubai is just a few minutes away, so this magical resort might be the best place to discover its cosmolitan lifestyle and numerous landmarks, but at the end of the day, you will always love to come back here and relax in this tranquil environment.

The lavish accommodations at Desert Palm Dubai are almost too good to be true; from the 484-square-foot Palm Suite to the massive 9,000-square-foot Villa Layali, you will be surely overwhelmed. All choices boast a super chic design, with King Size or emperor beds, rainfall showers, LED TVs and many other high-tech goodies, and some suites even boast their own private pools.

But the wonderful views of the polo fields or the Dubai skyline will make you fall in love with this place forever, At the end of the day, the on-site restaurant will make sure you have plenty of options to choose from, serving anything from International delights to custom cocktails.