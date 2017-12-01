Renntech Unleashed This Orange Mercedes-AMG GT R

The ravishing Mercedes-AMG GT R was called ‘The Beast of the Green Hell’ by some people, for its unique exterior shade and incredible specs, but the brilliant team from Renntech went a different way, and unleashed this bright orange beast.

The tuned-up Mercedes-AMG GT R before you has been equipped with BOV adapters, high-flow air filters, an ECU upgrade, and Stage II upgraded turbochargers, that should take this beast to the very next level in terms of power and excitement.

The magic numbers are 761 hp and 857 Nm of torque, which is way more than the manufacturer had intended for the top of the line GT R. Eat your heart out, Mercedes engineers.

According to the German tuners, and we tend to believe them, this orange Merc will do 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 3.0 seconds, and the quarter mile in 10.7 seconds – the high performance Michelin Cup Sport 2 tires probably contribute to those performances as well.

We don’t have any pricing details from Renntech yet, but we do know that the Mercedes-AMG GT R usually starts off at $157,000 in the US.

This aftermarket upgrade should add quite a few pennies to that amount, although you will have to contact the tuner to find out more. In the meantime, allow the gallery below to make your day. It sure did mine.