The Elements Motor Yacht is an Awe-Inspiring Surprise

A new chapter for Turkish shipyard Yachtley, the 262-foot Elements motor yacht is ready to conquer the open seas in style. It comes with SOLAS classification, naval architecture imagined by Alfa Marine and the ability to comfortably accommodate as many as 24 guests, with a crew of 19 set to spoil everyone on board.

Inside, this wonderful vessel was designed by Cristiano Gatto to show off nothing but the best materials, with exquisite finishes and an expansive layout, complementing its classically styled displacement steel hull and a lovely aluminum superstructure with teak decks.

In terms of power, Elements features twin MTU 16V 4000 M63L diesel engines, that will take this vessel to speeds of up to 18 knots, while two pairs of stabilizers will work at anchor to increase onboard comfort and offer a smooth sailing experience.

On board, the lucky owners of this vessel will find a luxurious master suite, plus two VIP staterooms, four double staterooms, four twin cabins, and one smaller twin cabin, so.. there’s plenty of room for anyone. Opulence is the red thread throughout the interior, with many interesting spaces to relax, enjoy a few snacks or chit chat with your friends and family.

But Elements also comes with a lovely beach club, a spa pool, hammam and even an elevator to provide easy access to its four spacious decks, that’s why we’re sure everyone will love it. Yachtley also worked with the people from Yachting Protection for all paint and fairing, Vibrascan for noise and vibration study, and a few other companies to make sure this motor yacht is going to be their best release.