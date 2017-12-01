Audemars Piguet Unveils a Very Special Edition of the Royal Oak

Audemars Piguet’s iconic Royal Oak Offshore turns 25 next year, that’s why the famed Swiss watchmaker has unveiled a very special version of this watch. Dubbed as the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Tourbillon Chronograph 25th Anniversary, this mesmerizing timepiece is a striking departure from the original design of the oversized sports watch and it might just be the most radical redesign of the watch to date.

Imagined by Emmanuel Gueit back in 1993, the Offshore became one of the most influential watches in contemporary watchmaking, with over 120 iterations released alraedy and acquiring a cult status among celebrities and athletes, including the likes of Jay-Z, Arnold Schwarzenegger and LeBron James.

The special anniversary edition of this open-worked watch features a radically redesigned dial, an eye catching bezel, and a hand-wound cal. 2947 movement, that was specially redesigned for the occasion.

Available in both stainless steel and 18K pink gold, the 45 mm case has retained its signature style, although it seems to be sleeker. The crown and pushpieces are now in black ceramic; the steel iteration features titanium pushpiece guards, while the gold version has them in pink gold.

The two new Royal Oak Offshore Tourbillon Chronograph models will be produced in just 50 units each, with the stainless steel choice set to cost 285,000 CHF and the pink gold version 325,000 CHF.