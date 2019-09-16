fbpx
Beosound Stage is Bang & Olufsen’s First Soundbar

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage 1

The high-end Danish electronics brand Bang & Olufsen recently announced the release of their very first soundbar for TV. The new bespoke audio product will power up any television set with the iconic Bang & Olufsen Signature Sound, taking the cinematic experience to a completely new level.

Beosound Stage has an unusually deep and powerful sound for a single speaker, without relying on any kind of subwoofers or other satellites. The design of this  soundbar is an excellent example of minimalism and elegance and it’s the result of the brand’s cooperation with the acclaimed Danish studio NORM Architects.

The soundbar features an elegant frame in natural aluminum, bronze tone aluminum or the super impressive smoked oak. It beautifully encases the speaker and the sensory control panel. A slight intentional gap in between the frame and the speaker’s fabric cover gives the impression of the speaker floating in the frame.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage 4

On the technical side, the new Beosound Stage comes with no less than 11 speaker drivers, each of them with its own 50 watt amplifier. The bass is wonderfully rich and deep thanks to the large custom woofers and the left and right sides of the speaker creating a superb 3D sound effect.

Dolby Atmos comes incorporated and has TV, Music, Movie and Night Listening modes. The soundbar can also be connected with Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth and Chromecast. The speaker is expected to hit the shelves on the stores sometime this fall with a price tag of $1,645 for the aluminum versions and $2,420 for the smoked oak model.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage 10

