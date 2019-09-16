fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Part Water Scooter, Part Yacht, the Vanqraft VQ16 is Simply Amazing!

Vanqraft VQ16 1

If you’ve always wanted to find a yacht that was a little bit more compact and more maneuvrable than your usual boat, someone finally created the water scooter – yacht combo we’ve all wanted. The Netherlands-based Vanquish Yachts has recently unveiled the Vanqraft VQ16, a stunning 16-foot watercraft that allows up to six people to enjoy high speed thrills in comfort and style.

Combining the luxury and comfort of a superyacht tender with the mobility of a water scooter, the VQ16 was designed together with Guido de Groot Design and Studio Delta and it aims to become the ideal companion for other superyachts. Vanqraft imagined this crossover with “serious fun” in mind, but it can travel long distances easily.

Vanqraft VQ16 2

The spacious, five-metre-long watercraft is powered by a 1.8-liter Yamaha engine with jet propulsion that can deliver 200 hp and it’s good enough to take this beauty to an impressive top speed of 40 knots. But that’s not all. Adrenaline junkies could also go for a supercharged Veloce version of the VQ16 that pushes the top speed even more, to 50 knots.

Design-wise, the VQ16 looks like the younger sibling of Vanquish’s full-sized yachts. It’s a foot longer than its precedessor and it’s made out of fiberglass, with the jet drive built flat into the hull to make it fit easily into any tender garage. The craft now features two dedicated seats up front for passengers, with padded benches in the back, while the helm seat has scooter-like handlebars for easy maneuvrability.

Pricing information is only available by request, but some rumors claim the Vanqraft VQ16 will be priced at $89,000, with the Veloce version starting from $106,000.

Vanqraft VQ16 3

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

Ferrari Just Revealed the Jaw Dropping F8 Spider

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.