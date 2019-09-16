Discover Philippines’ Coron Island From El Nido In A Ferry Or On A Boat

One of the world’s best kept secrets, the wonderful Coron Island lies at the northern edge of Philippines’ Palawan province and it’s still relatively unexplored. The quantity and quality of beautiful lagoons here, white sandy beaches, lush nature and the serene turquoise sea around the island makes it simply breathtaking and a must see for everyone who flies to Philippines.

It’s like an unspoilt ‘Paradise on earth’ and the best thing is that you could easily get there with the El Nido ferry or by taking a private boat tour. There are many reasons to visit Coron Island and here are just a sights you must see with your own eyes:

Layangan Lake

It is a magical lagoon. The salt and freshwater are both trapped inside a vast limestone peak. You can enjoy a sail on the turquoise waters and see the ancestral domain of the indigenous tribe living, working and walking along the bucolic wooden walkways.

Twin lagoon

The lagoon sits on top of the volcanic-ring and is split in two. Coral shelves can be seen between limestone formations and shades of water as you sail across is awe-inspiring.

Banol Beach

A small and isolated bay area with wooden shacks. An ideal beach for enjoying freshly cooked lunch as well as lay down peacefully with a stunning backdrop all around.

CYC beach

A small mangrove with palm trees and sand. Go snorkeling to see the wonderful underwater marine life.

Siete Pecados Marine Park

Go scuba diving to explore the most wonderful marine life and coral.

Skeleton wreck

A Japanese shipwreck [remains of II World War] is a site for thousands of fish because nutrient-rich coral clings to the sides of this ship. You can scuba dive and explore the history of the wreck.

Mount Tapyas

A short hiking trip to the peak of Mount Tapyas can offer a stunning panoramic view across the island. Sunset rays reflecting on the endless water surrounding the island is spectacular.

Ferry ride options

From Bookaway website, you can reserve a ferry ticket from El Nido to Coron Island. You can relax and enjoy the striking scenery on both sides of the ferry. It is affordable and you get several options like the slow boat, the cargo ferry, and the fast boat. Every ride has a different timetable and rates.

If you are booking a return ticket, then ask for a discount. As you are traveling to an island, it needs pre-planning. Bookaway helps to book online ferry and road transportation tickets in advance or last minute without any hassle.

The slow ferry takes eight hours to reach Coron Island from El Nido. The fast boat ride is 3 ½ hours but in the busy season book your ferry tickets in advance. The passenger-cargo ship takes approximately 8 hours to reach. You get a simple lunch with water and fruit. A family with kids can carry snacks, as supplies are allowed on the boat.

Private boat & tour options

You can take a private boat tour to Coron Island if you are not comfortable touring with public ferries. Booking in advance from Bookaway means you don’t need to wait for organizing boat trips on arriving, but move on with your exploration. The tours start from Sibaitan and offer a more scenic vista of the peninsula. You can customize the private tours as per your priorities and opt for off-beaten routes. Add some adventure and fun to your vacation trip!