Outstanding Luxury Mansion for Sale in La Californie, Cannes

Nestled right in the heart of one the most desired areas of Cannes, La Californie, this exceptional luxurious mansion has everything you could possibly ask for, from breathtaking sights of the sea to high end interiors and lots of lush green space for relaxation. The lavish property before you is on the market for a good 25.000.000 € ($27,642, 636) and we believe it’s totally worth it.

This gorgeous villa offers no less than 700 square meters (7,534 Sq Ft.) of pure awesomeness surrounded by 2,940 square meters of superb landscaped gardens.

The house has been built with high quality materials only and boasts 7 en suite bedrooms, 2 kitchens (one of them is a professional grade kitchen equipped with state of the art appliances) and 2 large reception rooms which offer wonderful panoramic views of the sea.

This spectacular property also comes with a wellness area with steam room and Jacuzzi, a fully equipped gym and a breathtaking infinity pool that seems to blend in with the sea. The mansion also has a private cinema room with all the latest and greatest for the best movie watching experience.

Design-wise, the interior of the villa is super bright thanks to its amazingly large windows. The decor is sublime and elegant and fits perfectly with the serene views of the seaside. Besides all these, the property also comes with a 3 car garage and 2 guardian apartments. On top of all that, the mansion features a state of the art home automation system and also includes a high end security system too.

