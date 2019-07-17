Azuro Republic Unveils the Perfect Accessory for the Modern Gentleman

If you’re planning to step up your accessories game this year, you might want to keep an eye on Azuro Republic, a brand that plans to redefine the taste of true gentlemen with their excellent looking and devilishly dapper bracelets.

About Azuro Republic

The brand’s name, “Azuro”, is actually formed from the first letter of each crafter’s name, while “Republic” stands for mutual respect and understanding.

In over 30 years in apprenticeship, the company’s experts and specialists have searched all over the world for unique and valuable minerals that could be turned into precious beads with plenty of history and value, helping us add a visual impact to our lives in the process.

Excellent Materials

They found White Jade in Iran, Afghanistan, India, and XingJiang, Blue Turquoise – a noble phosphate mineral from the Mediterranean Sea in Turkey, Howlite – a marble-looking borate mineral from California and Nova Scotia, Tiger Eye – a silky quartz discovered in the gorges of America and Hematite – a wonderful gem made of iron oxide that was found in the Middle East.

Add in Picasso Jasper, a mineral that looks like a beautiful painting, Lapis Lazuli, a gorgeous blue gem decorated with white minerals, Chrysanthemum, a delicate treasure found in the ocean, and Obsidian, a dark gemstone found in lava, and you can easily understand that Azuro Republic’s craftsmen went above and beyond to create something truly special for us.

Style & Substance

Their eye-catching accessories use all these unique natural materials, crafted into little beads chiseled to perfection, and combined with precious metals like gold and silver to get these gloriously stylish bracelets.

Designed for men who want to stand out, these stunning bracelets are available in many different combinations and three collections (Azuro, Silver, and Gold) to make sure they fit your own particular style and tastes.

For me, the gold plated enamel turquoise obsidian bracelet felt like a real winner and I just knew it would be perfect for any occasion or outfit. That’s why I had to order it as soon as possible!

First Impression

When I received a black box with this cool bracelet at my home it felt like I was opening an early Christmas gift. The packaging was super chic and as soon as I opened the box I’ve had a nice message from the company’s founders inside and the bracelet looked exactly like the one I’ve seen on Azuro Republic’s website.

Since it was made to measure, it fits perfectly on my wrist and I really liked the fact that you can barely feel its weight. The enamel beads have been polished to perfection and the gold and turquoise obsidian beads look so precious, with incredible engravings that turn each bracelet into a unique piece of its kind. That’s why I feel Azuro Republic stands out from the pack.

Their bracelets are high quality and you can feel the amount of work that goes into polishing and engraving each and every single one of those tiny beads. They combine fashion and tradition in the most beautiful way possible and they might even prove to be great conversation starters since they tell a story as interesting as yours.

Pricing

Available for prices starting at just $119 for the Silver Enamel Blue Hematite bracelet and going up to $229 for the Gold Enamel Black Tiger Eye or the Gold Enamel Turquoise Obsidian, these lovely bracelets will help you make a style statement wherever you go.

Yes, it seems a bit pricey. But the quality… I have not yet seen anything like Azuro Republic. If you are looking for a piece of jewelry you can hold and wear for years, not those you can buy in a dollar store or those you will forget to bring back from a holiday trip. You can consider Azuro Republic bracelets.

An eye-catching line of accessories to add to your line-up this year, there’s something for everyone at Azuro Republic. It doesn’t get any better than this!