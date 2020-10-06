6 Extremely Popular Places Around the World for Water Lovers

There is nothing more satisfying than the peacefulness, clarity, and contentment associated with the sound of clear blue waves that brush along the sandy shore. Water is an element that provides energy and calmness to our souls.

We all need remedies from the troubles, hardships, and misfortunes that we experience in life, which we can find in these places in the world as water lovers.

1. Hikkaduwa, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is well-known for being a true tropical paradise where the Indian Ocean kisses the land. The country has a relaxing atmosphere and friendly people. It would be great to feel the water touching your toes on the sand while you relax and enjoy the island. There are plenty of beaches in Sri Lanka, especially Hikkaduwa, one of the most famous beaches in the world.

You may also visit other beaches in the country like Mirissa, Dickwella, Weligama, Koggala, Induruwa, Bentota, Negombo, Trincomalee, Mount Lavinia, and Arugam Bay.

2. Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia is famous for many tourist spots such as its Opera House, the massive Darling Harbour, and the smaller Circular Quay. The city offers a treat for water lovers with over 100 beaches for tourists to visit.

A wide variety of beaches are available for visitors, from remote, quiet locations to busy and crowded surf beaches. You can visit other beaches in Australia, including Manly Beach, Bondi Beach, Tamarama Beach, Nielsen Park Beach, Bronte Beach, Shelly Beach, and Balmoral.

3. Barcelona, Spain

For centuries, Barcelona has been a cosmopolitan city where great artists were born. There are also plenty of gorgeous beaches in this city that visitors can enjoy after appreciating the masterpieces from the city’s famous architects.

Some of Barcelona’s top beaches include Nova Icaria, Barceloneta Beach, Mar Bella, Ocata Beach, Bogatell Beach, St. Pol de Mar Beach, Caldetes Beach, Sitges Beach, Castelldefels Beach, and Garraf Beach.

4. Los Angeles, California

The world-famous city of angels is known for its ethnic food, architecture, entertainment industry, and the growing surfing culture, beaches, and seaside. Their beaches bring a lively and vibrant place to hang out. Water lovers may also enjoy wakeboarding in Los Angeles at Aerial Wakeboarding, which offers water towers for all proficiency levels.

Los Angeles offers beautiful beaches such as El Matador State Beach, El Porto Beach, Zuma Beach, Surfrider Beach, Abalone Cove Ecological Reserve, County Line Beach, Santa Monica State Beach, Leo Carrillo State Beach, Venice Beach, and Hermosa Beach.

5. Maui, Hawaii

Maui is a Hawaiian island famous for its Haleakala (the world’s largest dormant volcano) and gorgeous beaches. There are 30 miles of beaches that have red, black, and white sand.

The top beach choices in Maui are Kapalua Bay Beach, Kahekili Beach Park, Napili Bay Beach, Baldwin Beach Park, Makena Beach State Park, Keawakapu Beach, Hamoa Beach Oneuli Beach, Olowalu, Ulua Beach, and Koki Beach.

6. Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

One of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, Rio De Janeiro, is the Southern Hemisphere’s most frequented tourist location. The city managed to save its history and heritage as it tried to adapt to the modern world. Rio De Janeiro has unmatched beaches, with Ipanema Beach holding the title of having the most beautiful women from all over the world.

Beaches that are most-visited in Rio De Janeiro: Copacabana Beach, Ipanema Beach, Praia Vermelha Beach, Barra da Tijuca Beach, Costa Verde, and Prainha Beach.

For water lovers, these destinations will satisfy your thirst for adventure. Explore the beauty of nature in these exceptional places, and have an unforgettable vacation!