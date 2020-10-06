Heesen Yachts’ Project Altea is Ridiculously Awesome!

A few weeks ago the renowned Dutch shipyard Heesen Yachts has unveiled its newest project: a spectacular 49.8-metre all-aluminium superyacht called Altea, that should be completed by May 2021.

It’s not a brand new design, since it looks almost exactly like Heesen’s 49.8-metre Home, but Altea features many interesting design choices, especially inside. This yacht is actually the second project based on the design and engineering platform of Nova Plus.

Its contemporary exterior lines have been designed by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, while the yacht’s luxurious interiors come from the drawing boards of the acclaimed Italian design studio Cristiano Gatto.

Outside, Altea impresses with its long waterline, with floor to ceiling windows strategically placed to offer the best views, while adding a modern touch to the yacht’s profile. Heesen’s newest vessel also features a gently reversed stem with spray rails and a sporty aluminum hull with a shallow draft of just 2.15 metres.

The yacht’s interiors have a tranquil and warm feel, with stained Canaletto and American walnut used as the main veneers for the floors and walls. Cristiano Gatto also imagined this yacht with a mix of textured leathers and bespoke carpets, complemented by elegant furnishings, and premium materials like silk, velvet and more leather that add a sense of comfort and peace.

Just like its sistership Home, Project Altea will be able to accommodate up to 12 guests on board, across 6 beautifully decorated staterooms, including a lovely master suite, plus nine crew members in five cabins. The yacht will be powered by twin MTU 12V 2000 M72 engines that should take it to a top speed of 19.5 knots, while its cruising speed stands at 12 knots.