Follow Us

Type to search

Heesen Yachts’ Project Altea is Ridiculously Awesome!

Heesen Yachts Project Altea 1

A few weeks ago the renowned Dutch shipyard Heesen Yachts has unveiled its newest project: a spectacular 49.8-metre all-aluminium superyacht called Altea, that should be completed by May 2021.

It’s not a brand new design, since it looks almost exactly like Heesen’s 49.8-metre Home, but Altea features many interesting design choices, especially inside. This yacht is actually the second project based on the design and engineering platform of Nova Plus.

Its contemporary exterior lines have been designed by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, while the yacht’s luxurious interiors come from the drawing boards of the acclaimed Italian design studio Cristiano Gatto.

Outside, Altea impresses with its long waterline, with floor to ceiling windows strategically placed to offer the best views, while adding a modern touch to the yacht’s profile. Heesen’s newest vessel also features a gently reversed stem with spray rails and a sporty aluminum hull with a shallow draft of just 2.15 metres. 

Heesen Yachts Project Altea 2

The yacht’s interiors have a tranquil and warm feel, with stained Canaletto and American walnut used as the main veneers for the floors and walls. Cristiano Gatto also imagined this yacht with a mix of textured leathers and bespoke carpets, complemented by elegant furnishings, and premium materials like silk, velvet and more leather that add a sense of comfort and peace. 

Just like its sistership Home, Project Altea will be able to accommodate up to 12 guests on board, across 6 beautifully decorated staterooms, including a lovely master suite, plus nine crew members in five cabins. The yacht will be powered by twin MTU 12V 2000 M72 engines that should take it to a top speed of 19.5 knots, while its cruising speed stands at 12 knots. 

Heesen Yachts Project Altea 12

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might Also Like

heesen akira 57 meter 6
Project Akira 780 GT is the Newest Superyacht from Dutch shipyard Heesen
Heesen COSMOS Yacht 1
Let’s Enjoy COSMOS – Heesen’s Largest Yacht to date
IRISHA 7
Heesen’s IRISHA Motor Yacht Goes Straight To Your Heart
Heesen 1
This new 60m Heesen Motor Yacht is Ready To Party

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Let’s Connect

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, you can always contact us at

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

luxury jet
© 2020 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.