Belmond Las Casitas is a Breathtaking Peruvian Retreat

If you’re looking for that perfect secluded getaway, with a gorgeous spa, from where you can admire the sheer beauty and traditional charm of Peru, there’s no place like Belmond Las Casitas, hidden around 100 miles north of Arequipa, the beautiful “White City’.

Promising breathtaking views of the picturesque Colca Canyon, the property’s 20 exclusive bungalows are complemented by an outdoor swimming pool, a vegetable garden, and even a farm, where organic produce is grown for the kitchen – swimming and a few healthy treats go well one together, right?

Boredom is not an option here, as a wide selection of activities is always on offer at Belmond Las Casitas, including horseback riding, hiking through the wonderful Colca Canyon, bird watching, and alpaca feeding. But wait, there’s more!

If all that sounds tiresome, guests are encouraged to visit the gorgeous Samay Spa afterwards and simply unwind in a unique setting. With a philosophy centered on old Peruvian rituals and remedies, this place uses aromatic oil and sacred coca leaves to ease headaches, insomnia, and fatigue. The signature Altitude Massage is apparently a must try for just about anyone.

Once that’s all over, although we’re pretty sure no one would want it to end, the resort’s charming Curiña restaurant will be serving native stews, purple corn, and spicy aji peppers. For an after-dinner drink and a good conversation, guests are invited to head to the Puccq’io bar, where an extensive selection of wine and fresh cocktails will keep them company through the night. How’s that for a good trip?