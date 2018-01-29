Time Knows No Boundaries With DeWitt’s Academia Endless Drive

Looking like an odd mechanical creation, that could come to life any second now, the DeWitt Academia Endless Drive shows off incredible levels of elegance and sophistication. Its complex, yet minimalist dial is marked by a rotating endless screw, a nod to automotive mechanics, which makes every passing minute a joy to spend while admiring this piece.

DeWitt’s newest creation comes with an 18kt rose gold 52.5 mm case with black rubber, plus DeWitt imperial columns on its sides, double sapphire crystals and water resistance to 30 meters also included.

Powered by a unique winding mechanism, which gives the helical screw an unusual move, this watch is a visual spectacle. As the 60-hour power reserve decreases, the screw rotates, and when the barrel is wound, the screw slides on its longitudinal axis, impressing everyone who looks its way.

The Swiss automatic DeWitt in-house caliber DW1653 makes sure this timekeeping jewel is also functional, with 39 jewels, 21,600 vph, and the aforementioned power reserve of 60 hours. A Swiss lever escapement, variable-inertia balance, and a flat spiral were also designed into the concept, which should make this watch even more desirable.

The black galvanic dial, with white silvered discs, rose gold hours and minutes indications go very well together, while a 21 mm black satin calf leather strap with an 18kt rose gold folding clasp finishes everything off. Let’s play the ignorance card and forget all about price tags, at least for now.