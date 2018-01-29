The AquaJet H2 Could be James Bond’s new Favorite Toy

Some of you might be too young to remember, but most of us still remember those early James Bond movies and the cool gadgets the famed British spy always got to enjoy – this toy right here may very well fit the description. You’ve probably seen footage of scuba divers hitching rides on the backs of manta rays; it looked very cool, but this device takes that to the next level.

Hoverstar Flight Technology’s AquaJet H2 was inspired by airplanes, and it’s an incredible winged diver propulsion vehicle that is currently is looking for funds on Indiegogo. The AquaJet’s wings look stunning, but they also make it easier for users to maintain side-to-side balance, thus enhancing the underwater joyride.

Featuring three variable speed settings, selected by using a hand control on the right wing, these things are capable of achieving speeds of up to 5.6 mph (9 km/h), with steering managed simply by tilting the AquaJet to one side or the other.

If you’re interested in getting your very own AquaJet H2, pledges start at just $799, but keep in mind that this thing can tow up to four divers at once, so you could even talk with your friends about this. Some of you may be interested in underwater nature watching, which is why the quiet nature of this device should be considered a big plus.

Battery life is rated at over 100 minutes per charge, which should be more than enough for any amateur diver, and since this thing is positively buoyant, it can be also used to ferry users around at the surface – I do have to wonder how that feature goes with its underwater capabilities. It’s still very cool, though.