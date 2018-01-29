Miami’s Privé at Island Estates Might be Your Future Home

Miami’s sought after private island residences, Privé at Island Estates, were officially completed earlier this month. The eight-acre luxury development includes two stunning towers which bring a list of firsts to the real estate market in Miami, including a unique location in the center of Aventura, a private marina for homeowners and a cool design that promises unobstructed water views from every single room.

Gary Cohen and BH3 founders Greg Freedman, Daniel Lebensohn and Charles Phelan, joined hands to design Privé, with social and shared interiors imagined by Interiors by Steven G. The twin 16-story towers include 160 ultra-luxury residences, that could be a dream come true for any of us.

Boasting 70,000 square feet worth of lavish indoor amenities, Privé at Island Estates is now ready for people to move in, with an expected $500 million sellout. The residences range from 2,585 to 9,500 square feet and feature two to six bedrooms, with pricing starting from at least $2.3 million per unit.

It is worth mentioning that each Privé residence features private elevator entry, flow-through floor plans, full 10-foot-deep balconies, expansive east/west water views throughout the entire home, modern European kitchens and bathrooms, as well as cozy outdoor summer kitchens.

A 10,000-square-foot gym and spa is also included in each tower, plus private dining and social rooms, a poolside café, wine and cigar rooms, a special kids’ rooms, while the tennis court, two pools and jacuzzis are wonderful bonuses.

Living on one of the few private islands in South Florida sounds incredible, and I’m quite sure it feels the same way.