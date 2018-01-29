The Iguana Commuter Can Tackle Both Land and Sea

Amphibious boats are usually something that the military use when taking some bad guy by surprise, in the middle of the night. However, those of you with deeper pockets may actually daydream about owning one, and this is probably as good as it gets.

French boat builder Iguana raised the bar once again with its luxurious new Commuter, a sleek amphibious boat packing shock-mitigating seats, a touchscreen helm, and a hardtop that raises to let in all that fresh air. The boat’s electric ladder can even be raised and lowered by iPhone, making this a civilian’s dream.

Showing off a deep-V hull design, meant for rough-water running, the wonderful vessel before you will achieve a top speed of 40 knots. But once it’s close to shore, this transformer boat will put its tank-like powertrain to good use, thus allowing its pilot to move forwards to the closest drive-in for a snack.

Constructed out of carbon fiber, marine-grade aluminum and stainless-steel components, the powertrain promises durability, while a gasoline engine or electric generator puts everything in motion.

According to the people from Iguana, the Commuter is also fully customizable according to the client’s wishes, with various materials and fabrics, exclusive hull colors and many other options being available for the future customers. But before you make a decision, you should also know that the Commuter will come in two versions.

The Limo features six forward-facing seats with shock mitigation and memory foam for comfort – exactly what you need when you’re in the mood for some fun on the waves, while the Commuter Sport was meant to entertain, with convertible cockpit lounges, a sunbed, a small cabin, and a sliding fridge for alfresco dining making this the ideal day boat. Which one do you prefer?