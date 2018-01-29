We All Want a Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder

It’s hard to improve upon perfection, but the Lamborghini Huracan Performante managed to do all that, and then some, taking the standard model (if we could ever call a Lamborghini standard) to the very next level. That’s why some people are very eager to see if the Italian supercar maker will also release a Huracan Performante Spyder version this year.

If you’re still wondering about what’s to come, perhaps this article might serve as a hint. The renderings you see here picture a green Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder, imagined by Monaco Auto Design.

Forwarded to Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program, this car might become the real thing, with someone very lucky driving this beauty around town. The Tricolore stripes on the sides and two additional white stripes dripping down the trunk go well with the body-colored rear diffuser and bumper, wouldn’t you agree?

Things look equally impressive on the inside, as well, where dual tone white and green leather surrounded by carbon fiber and Alcantara could impress anyone who dares to take a closer look. Furthermore, the Performante Spyder could be a more driver-focused version of the open-top Lambo, designed to keep passengers smiling at all times.

Yes, the same tuned 5.2-liter V10 engine could put everything in motion once again, with 631 hp, 443 lb-ft of torque and a lot of excitement. We hope Lamborghini will make it official at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show and take the wraps off this beauty then.