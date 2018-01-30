TwentySeven Hotel Amsterdam Promises an Unforgettable Experience

Nestled right in the heart of Dam Square, the gorgeous TwentySeven Hotel Amsterdam welcomes travelers from all over the world within a timeless sanctuary of elegance. This one-of-a-kind hotel is housed in the city’s iconic Industria Building, and it was imagined by Eric Toren, former European Hotelier of the Year, who got together a team of experts to create a dream-like experience.

Award winning designers, the Michelin-starred Master Chef Pascal Jalhay and a superstar sommelier are responsible for the exceptional atmosphere and service here. But the attention to details extends beyond the staff and it can be easily noticed in every corner of the hotel, from the mesmerizing lobby/bar area to the luxurious accommodations.

There are only 16 extraordinary suites on offer here, ranging from spacious Junior Suites to an extravagant Rooftop Stage Suite. No matter the choice, each suite will come with luxurious Italian marble bathroom, modern amenities, a lovely bar and wine cabinet, and customizable mood lighting. Trust us, the photos below only give you glimpse of what’s to come.

If you’re feeling hungry, Master Chef Pascal Jalhay (the youngest chef in the Netherlands to receive two Michelin stars) is in charge of Bougainville, a ravishing gastronomic delight focused on a unique a la carte menu made with the finest ingredients, and complemented by stunning panoramic city views; I’m already daydreaming about some incredible treats and an unforgettable vacation in Amsterdam.