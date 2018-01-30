The DJI Mavic Air Might be the World’s Coolest Drone

DJI has just revealed the company’s latest consumer drone, a beautiful little thing called the Mavic Air. Similar to its predecessor, the DJI Mavic Air displays a compact design, folding propeller arms, and a high quality 4K/30fps-shooting camera; but there are some novelties worth discussing as well. For instance, the Mavic Air weighs in at just 430 grams, while the joysticks detach from its remote control unit.

Thanks to a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor and an impressive 24-mm F2.8 lens – not to mention the recessed 3-axis mechanical gimbal, the camera can also capture 1080p/120fps slow-motion footage, along with 12-megapixel HDR stills. Footage is stored on 8 GB of onboard memory, although a microSD slot allows you to record much more.

A few interesting new methods of shooting videos are also worth mentioning, such as the Boomerang mode or a SmartCapture mode, but what’s really great is that the Air’s maximum range is 2.5 miles (4 km), which is an incredible distance to stream 1080p videos from. Also, more precise hovering and better flight performance will be delivered by the new drone, thanks to the new FlightAutonomy 2.0 system.

Long story short – seven onboard cameras and infrared sensors make it possible to observe obstacles up to 20 m (66 ft) away. With a theoretical flight time of 21 minutes, things are looking good – although, more is always better. The Mavic Air is available now for preorder in black, white or red, at just $799. Not a bad way to spend some cash, right?