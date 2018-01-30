BRIG Eagle 10 is Probably the Perfect Luxury Family Cruiser

Eagle 10 – this is the name of BRIG’s long-awaited new flagship. Powered by twin engines that could develop up to 700 hp, this sleek boat will easily achieve breathtaking speeds of up to 50 knots, while offering a luxurious family cruising experience. A deep ‘V’ hull design allows all this to happen, blending all that power with stability and control to offer sustained high-speed cruising.

Starting off at a cool £149,995 or around $212,000, the Brig Eagle 10 also offers unparalleled functional space for cruising in comfort and style, with a spacious sun lounge area and plenty of interior space. This lightweight and low-maintenance vessel was designed to be used as a tow-behind tender and it’s apparently unsinkable, but don’t try to put that to the test.

The BRIG Eagle 10 is also extremely versatile – just what anyone with a dynamic lifestyle needs. All seating comes standard in SilverTEX fabric for maximum usage, while the ergonomic console features hydraulic steering, a wrap-around windscreen, as well as a glove box – that might prove to be really useful.

Furthermore, the cabin has been equipped with double beds, to accommodate three to four people, and a fully enclosed head. The stern, on the other hand, benefits from a small swim platform, with a stainless steel folding ladder and an outdoor shower. Who needs a big yacht when you can have all that fun on this impressive vessel?