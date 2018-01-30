This $29.75M La Quinta Home Looks Like a Desert Oasis

Set to cost a staggering $29.75 million, this magical La Quinta home is actually the most expensive listing in Riverside County right now, for good reason. Its located right on a golf course and the lucky owners of this beauty will have prime access to the club’s 18-hole Tom Fazio golf course and the Discovery Performance Center, which offers private instructions and access to state-of-the-art technology to improve one’s game.

A stunning combination of stone, wood and glass, the lavish 18,000-square-foot home before you comes with six bedrooms, six full baths, a 24-person home theater and various other rooms for relaxation or fun. Raw stone walls act as the perfect backdrop for the custom-built furniture, with open fireplaces, plush chairs, horsehide details and a 3,000-gallon saltwater fish tank adding to this home’s appeal as well.

The property also includes an intelligent home system allowing owners to control lighting, blinds, and fire features with just a simple touch of either one of the 17 iPads inside this house.

The sunny desert surroundings of this home are beautifully complemented by a babbling creek, making this an incredible setting to wake up every morning. A natural stream runs through the manicured lawn, and stone pathways lead to a lovely outdoor patio, with cozy sitting areas and three open fire pits.

When you’d like to have a little bit of outdoor fun, a wood-fired pizza oven, a bar and a grill, and a 95-foot man-made swimming lagoon will be just what you need. There’s also a personal driving range for private practice, just beyond the pool, while multiple guest bedrooms, private gardens, and a natural stone spa will help you make an impression to anyone who comes to visit.