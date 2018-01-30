A new Timekeeping Marvel: Romain Gauthier’s Insight Micro-Rotor

Reminiscent of intricate wood carvings and magical timekeepers from a long time ago, the Romain Gauthier Insight Micro-Rotor is quite a rare treat. This beautiful thing is the Swiss brand’s first ladies’ watch, and it was specially designed to adorn only ten wrists. But it’s much more than a simple fashion accessory – it’s a statement of excellence that’s both feminine and very, very exclusive.

Easy to use, but not simple at all, this precious watch is focused on female collectors and their increasing desire for truly exceptional mechanical timepieces. It shows off an 18kt red gold case, measuring 39.5 mm, and it boasts an AR-coated sapphire crystal, a sapphire display back and offers water resistance to 50 meters.

Ladies will also receive the real deal in terms of innovative timekeeping mechanisms and exquisite hand-finishing. For instance, a Swiss automatic Romain Gauthier in-house caliber powers everything up, backed up by an 80-hour power reserve, with red gold treated bridges and a charming 22kt gold micro-rotor set with 45 brilliant cut diamonds.

The dial is available in either Tahitian black mother-of-pearl or Australian extra white mother-of-pearl, while an anthracite strap, from natural rubber or satin, matched by a red gold pin buckle, or a white strap – again, from natural rubber or satin – and paired by a red gold pin buckle will make sure this watch will keep you company all the time. It’s a good thing Valentine’s Day is just around the corner…

