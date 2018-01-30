The Corbellati Missile is Ready for the Final Strike

At least, that’s what its name implies. The Corbellati Missile is a brand new Italian supercar which aims to re-write history, challenging big names such as Bugatti, Pagani, Ferrari, Lamborghini or Koenigsegg for the title of the world’s fastest car ever built.

Created by the Corbellatis, a family of artists and designers that were in the jewelry business for more than 70 years, this hypercar is going to be powered by a huge 9.0-liter bi-turbo V8 engine, which should be able to produce an astonishing 1,800 horsepower, taking this beast to a top speed of over 500 km/h (310 mph).

With those figures, we’re sure this hypercar will be just as fast as a missile, although we don’t really know what to say about its exterior design. Apparently it was inspired by the iconic Ferrari P4 and the Ginetta G40 track car, but those cars were absolutely stunning, in our opinion. Maybe its design will grow on us in the future.

For now, we could only feast our eyes on a few preview photos of the Corbellati Missile and we can’t wait to see more at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, where this beast will be officially unveiled.

Completely made out of carbon fiber, this vehicle is 4.67 meters long and 2.04 meters wide, and apart from that incredible 1,800 hp power output, it also offers 2,350 Nm of torque, with all this sheer power being sent to the car’s rear wheels. Massive ceramic disk brakes are also included, while the high downward pressure should help this hypercar to reach that heart-stopping top speed.

There are still many unanswered questions, but for now, this incredible concept might get people very excited and rival companies worried. I do have to wonder, though, how could you possibly use that huge amount of power on public roads?