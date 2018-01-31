Words Don’t do Justice to the Stunning Playa Vik Jose Ignacio

Nestled in an strikingly modern building, with a breathtaking titanium and glass façade, Playa Vik Jose Ignacio is a superb Uruguayan retreat that contrasts beautifully with the peaceful beachfront village where it can be found, Jose Ignacio. Surrounded by quaint whitewashed cottages, this architectural gem stands out in the best of ways, while complementing its blissful surroundings with natural elements.

For instance, this high-end hotel, that was designed by the renowned Uruguayan architect Carlos Ott, also comes with a vibrant “living roof”, displaying a magical mix of colorful Uruguayan flowers.

The lavish guest accommodations here consist of six gorgeous casitas, with two or three bedrooms, and four spacious suites, complemented by contemporary decorations, cool fireplaces, original artworks and hand-painted floors. There’s no word on TV or Internet, but I doubt you’ll be thinking about that while you’re relaxing in this little haven.

Apart from all that, Playa Vik Jose Ignacio also offers a unique dining experience, with fresh seafood, locally grown greens, and delicious Uruguayan beef. Served in a sparkling indoor dining room with panoramic views of the beach on one side and a charming painting that seems to come to life on an entire wall, these delightful dishes will easily make your stay here unforgettable.

Even though this hotel is pretty small, there’s plenty to see and do at Playa Vik Jose Ignacio. A decent-sized gym, two spa treatment rooms, a visit to Estancia Vik and a horse ride in this scenic setting should be on your list. Did you start packing already?