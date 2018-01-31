LOUIS XIII LE SALMANAZAR Goes Straight To Number One

The world’s most exquisite cognac brand, LOUIS XIII, has just unveiled the extraordinary LE SALMANAZAR, a unique creation that brings forth the first ever 9-liter crystal decanter. Crafted by the talented people from Baccarat, this is the largest crystal cognac decanter in the world, and it’s being showcased exclusively at the LOUIS XIII Boutique in Beijing SKP.

Over 20 master crystal-craftsmen were called upon to handcraft this marvel, with the process involving more than 15 kilos of crystal, as well as the skills of an elite body of artisans. The blaze of the furnace, the dentelles, and the fleur-de-lys stopper ended up creating a unique and very appealing decanter.

As we’ve mentioned before, LE SALMANAZAR houses nine liters of exquisite LOUIS XIII cognac, giving credit where credit is due – to the generations of Cellar Masters that have been working their magic for the brand since 1874. As such, the LOUIS XIII LE SALMANAZAR is presented in an elegant display chest, featuring 8 crystal glasses, housed in a dedicated case, plus a serving platter and a specially designed spear.

What could be better than to experience these unique flavors in the same manner as generations of Cellar Masters have imagined it? Sadly, only one person will get to do so, for a price undisclosed at this time. It should be worth your while, though.