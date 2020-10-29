5 Luxury Home Outdoor Living Design Ideas

Having a beautiful backyard can turn your entire home into a luxurious retreat.

Whether you have a small backyard or a big one, you could always convert it into a dreamy outdoor living space that could add value to your humble home. You don’t need to spend thousands, hire a landscape architect or other professionals just to have a rich-looking backyard.

Instead, all you need to do is plan carefully, put some effort, a few tools and be creative.

Here are some luxury backyard makeover tips that you can do even with a small-budget.

Minimalist Style

One of the first few things you’ll have to do is to plan your decorating or designing project. Not only will it help you create a specific design goal, but it can also prevent you from over decorating your outdoor space. A crucial step to this planning stage is to select a theme.

Having a theme in mind can help you create a cohesive, polished, and luxurious look for your backyard. One of the few you can select is minimalism. It focuses on clean lines, smooth edges, and simplistic yet thought-provoking designs and decorations.

Not only will it make your home look expensive, but it also saves you the cost of buying a lot of decorations.

However, when selecting a style for your backyard, you’ll need to consider your needs, including your lifestyle and home design, and decide whether it matches the theme you selected.

Use Dark-Coloured Composite Decks

One of the most significant features of your outdoor living space is your deck. With that said, you’ll want to select the type of deck that can stand out and make your home look expensive.

For many years, people use wood as their primary choice of material. However, many problems and issues come up with using it. As an alternative, many turn to synthetic decks, like plastic composite decking.

Not only are they more durable, long-lasting, and low-maintenance, composite decks are also as beautiful as real wood. For most types of house, a dark-colour deck, such as grey colour will do wonders.

Not only is it easier to clean, but darker-coloured decking also matches most themes and styles, whether you want a rustic and natural-looking outdoor space or a modern and funky backyard.

Focus Your Attention on Lighting

One of the most crucial aspects of outdoor decoration and design is the lighting. Sadly, most people are not aware of how much of an impact it has on outdoor spaces. With proper lighting, you can improve the mood and the environment.

For instance, if you want a relaxing and calming outdoor living area, you’ll want to use diffused and softer lights, whereas active spaces will need bright and solid light sources. You can also use lighting to emphasize focal points.

Focal points are attention-grabbing or thought-provoking areas, designs, and decorations on your outdoor space. Lastly, lighting can also add safety to your home. When installing a deck, you’ll want to add composite decking lights to avoid any accidents.

Add a Fire Pit

As previously mentioned, focal points are excellent and essential additions to your backyard decorations. One of the things you can decide is a fire pit. Not only is it an effective focal point, but you can also use them on many occasions.

It’s perfect for parties and get-togethers, which encourages social interactions. Most of all, you build one without spending a lot of money. You can find DIY projects on how to make a fire pit using common construction supplies.

Consider Placing a Water Feature

Another beautiful addition to your home’s exterior is a water feature. You don’t have to build an expensive pool. A well-designed simple fountain or a miniature waterfall is enough to add luxury to your home.

The truth is, you won’t get as much value back if you plan to build a pool. But if you still want one, consider getting a smaller version, like a plunge pool or a backyard jacuzzi.