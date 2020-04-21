Can You Transform Prefab Shipping Containers into Luxurious Homes?

We used to think shipping containers are huge, rusty boxes, but today, prefab container homes are becoming more and more popular. The upsurge of shipping containers being recycled and sustainably transformed into homes has drawn the attention of many future homeowners around the world.

The endless design possibilities and the eco-friendly impact of these shipping container homes also sparked the interest of many talented designers. Transforming prefab containers into luxurious homes requires a lot of planning, dedication, and hard work.

Some people just try to improvise, but if you work with a designer and hire the right contractors you might turn a few shipping containers into a marvelous home.

Why Should You Get a Shipping Container Home?

Well, container homes are more flexible, especially when it comes to modify your home. Your future home could have a modular design, that’s very modern and appealing. Other than that, buying a shipping container and transforming it into a simple, flat pack home is way more affordable than conventional homes.

Shipping container homes are sustainable and efficient. They are built to last and withstand natural disasters. Moreover, aside from their sustainable and economic benefits, container homes are also environmentally friendly. Some containers are only used once and just stay empty in ports. Thus, it would be best to give them another purpose by transforming them into prefab container homes.

Costs of a Flat Pack Container Home

Shipping containers cost around $3,000 to $5,000 depending on the size and condition. Some are cheaper because they’ve been used for shipping goods and they’re not in perfect condition. It is very important to find out more about each container as it may contain dangerous pesticides and may have dents. These could be additional expenses, if you have to remove the harmful chemicals and cover up the dents and scratches.

Another important point you have to consider are the expenses with transportation and placement of the container to your desired location. The average cost to move a container ranges from $600 for a local move to $3,000 for long-distance travel. Moreover, those who want to design and construct their container homes still have to enlist expert help.

It may be an additional cost, but it would be best to have the electricity, plumbing, and other modifications taken care by experts in their fields. Other than the modifications needed, container homes need to be well-ventilated and insulated as they are made from steel or aluminum. Contractor fees for plumbing, insulation system and electrical installation may range to $50 to $150 per hour.

Lastly, future homeowners need to consider their architectural design and plans, as well as their building permit. Homeowners spend an average of $385 to $1,893 for a building permit. You need to seek approval on your plans as several states and cities have different rules for permits and specific regulations for shipping container homes. It’s important to work out on these considerations first to make sure your plans for having a dream container home will be successful.

Transforming Shipping Containers to a Luxurious Home

It’s up to you to decide whether you will try to make your own shipping container home or purchase one that’s fully designed and built. Buying a fully-built prefab home may be expensive as it’s already built and designed excellently. But, if you wish to design it on your own, you may get help from some design studios or architecture firms. There’s always nice to enjoy the process of designing and building your own home.

The Blueprint of the Home

Before you start transforming a shipping container into a luxurious home, you need to have a floor plan and an idea of how you will build it. Future homeowners have to consider the living area of each room, as it’s vital in the process of creating floor plans. Moreover, prefab homes focus on space-efficiency.

However, not all prefab homes are small, if you combine multiple shipping containers you might get to ridiculous living areas that could compare with any other home on the market. As a future homeowner, you need to think about each person who’s going to live with you in your future home, because everyone needs space, right?

One of the biggest advantages of a prefab home is that you can expand and build out more home sections in the future through additional shipping containers. Building it on your own requires patience and a few weeks to months to complete it.

Home Designing

Home designs speak a lot of the homeowner’s character. With prefab container homes, both the design and the floor plan are built to emphasize the strong connection to the outdoor environment. Most prefab homes have an industrial aesthetic and a bold appearance.

Moreover, you can make your prefab home look luxurious by adding bespoke finishes inside-out. Your house can stand out from any other shipping container homes. Some prefab homes have minimal and linear layouts with large windows and glass doors to invite natural light in and take full advantage of their surroundings.

There are various materials you can choose to line the walls depending on the color and texture that you want. If you want to add a joyful vibe for your home, you can dangle LED strip lights on the front deck to make it more inviting. You have the power to theme your home to make it distinct.

Set the right scene

Creating a luxurious home does not end with the floor plan and design. As future homeowners, taking care of the landscape around the home is also a must, as it will make your home even more interesting. Use the space around your home smartly and efficiently. You may have lush greenery, cobblestone alleys, or concrete elements around your home.

Moreover, you also need to glam up your interior. You can add some spice with home decorations that speak about your character or house theme. Artworks, bespoke furniture pieces, creative bottle decoration ideas, photo frames and some lush plants will surely create a homey ambiance.

Conclusion

In summary, transforming a prefab container into a luxurious home might be a big investment and a lot of hard work. Yet, it’s fulfilling to live in a luxurious prefab home with a strong and peaceful connection with the environment. We hope you have an idea of how to build and design your prefab luxurious home!