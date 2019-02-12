From your bad-ass hard workout guy to your every-once-in-a-while type of gym person, there’s one accessory that they all carry without a doubt. The gym bag. Whether for its usefulness or for the impression it makes and no matter how often or how early in the morning you hit the gym, the gym bag is one piece of gear that’s going to be there with you all the time.

And when we say gym bag, we mean hundreds of choices of gym bags. Because there is a wide range of options and styles to choose from. So if you haven’t found one on your liking so far, don’t despair, we’re here to give you a hint on 15 stylish gym bags for both men and women.

Sturdy enough to hold all your gear, durable enough to last you for years to come and stylish enough to keep you elegant and modern on your way to the tough part of your day.

Here are 15 Stylish Gym Bags for both Men and Women:

15. Topo Designs Classic Duffel

Tough and rugged enough to withstand the demands of traveling around the world, this Topo Designs Classic Duffel is clearly a perfect fit for a gym bag. It will hold all your gym gear with uncompromising quality and will look cool to and from your workout.

It’s handmade in Colorado, has a total capacity of 42 liters and comes with a rugged water resistant 1000D Cordura nylon exterior plus heavy duty seat belt straps so you can be sure it won’t let you down in the hard situations.

14. Killspencer Duffel

Simple, stylish and made with great attention to detail, the Killspencer Duffel is available in a choice of tarpaulin, waxed canvas, nylon or leather. It’s a classic looking gym bag that does what is supposed to do.

Made in the USA using only quality materials, such as the leather straps, the fire retardant and water resistant liner or the Swiss made Riri zippers, this Killspencer bag will last a long time and what’s most important, will fit to many individual styles.

13. Mission Workshop The Segment

Many would consider that a gym bag can’t have style or be sturdy at the same time, but Mission Workshop The Segment has shown that it’s actually possible, and has done that in a very nice way. The Segment bag looks very good in its barrel duffel form, and the materials used will make it your companion to all your gym workouts for years to come.

The Segment is a weatherproof bag and comes with an interesting modular system, the Arkiv, which will further help you personalize the bag to suit your individual needs. The quality is unmatched, being handmade in the USA from locally sourced material.

12. Bradley Mountain The Weekender Duffel

Elegance and quality is what Bradley Mountain The Weekender Duffel boasts about here. This is a barrel style duffel bag which brings back those old days of leather and sturdy canvas made not only to look good, but endure anything you throw at it.

The bag is built from waxed canvas made to last for generations, with classy leather straps, and features one main compartment for all your gym gear. It’s simple, durable and stylish, so if you don’t want anything too complex and value build quality, this one is definitely a good choice.

11. Aer Gym Duffel 2

Aer are known to make some of the best bags in the world, and you won’t go wrong if you choose their Gym Duffel 2. With a 37.4 liter capacity spread into a main compartment with mesh pockets on the interior, ventilated shoe compartment, an easy to access EDC zipper pouch, removable shoulder strap and enough room for a 15.6″ laptop, the Aer Gym Duffel 2 is nothing less than perfect.

It’s one of the best gym bags on the market and we have to admit that it looks good enough for the more stylish men and women out there.

10. JBird Co. JIM Duffel

JBird Co. have answered the call for a stylish, simple and no nonsense workout bag, and their JIM duffel delivers exactly what you’d expect from such a product.

Designed and made in Portland, USA, the JIM duffel is a straightforward 30 liter bag. The materials it’s made of are rugged waxed canvas with a Cordura 1000D interior, leather reinforcements and metal hardware.

9. Joshu + Vela Small Duffle

The Small Duffle from Joshu + Vela has a really nice aesthetic to it, one that makes the bag matter at least as much as the gear inside it. It blends in, and if it weren’t for the barrel shape, you wouldn’t know it’s a gym bag.

It’s made in the USA from durable 18 ounce cotton and comes with riveted bridle leather straps and heavy duty YKK zipper, so it won’t disappoint when it comes to quality and durability.

8. J. Crew Harwick Duffel Bag

J. Crew managed to produce yet another classic American style bag, this time one fit to hold all your workout gear or anything you’d take for a weekend getaway.

Their Harwick Duffel bag is made from water repellent nylon exterior with leather handles and a sturdy strap that you could easily tuck it away when you don’t need it.

7. Filson Duffel Pack

The Filson Duffel Pack is both functional and looks amazingly stylish, with a color that makes it fit for more than your workout bag. It comes with a capacity of 40 liters, expandable to 46, so it will fit everything in there and can be carried as a handbag, over the shoulder, or as a backpack.

The Filson duffel is made from ballistic grade nylon with some leather parts. The bag features a spacious main compartment, a waterproof lined pocket for your wet gear and shoes and a security pocket for all your EDC, like wallet or phone.

6. Marsbro Sports Duffel Bag

While it has the word sports in its name, this duffel bag from Marsbro is one of the most elegant workout bags out there. It has a sleek minimal and modern look but it’s also a bag you can count on when it comes to heavy duty.

The Marsbro Sports Duffel Bag is made from 600D polyester and a durable PVC lining which will keep everything inside safe from humidity. It features a large main compartment, a ventilated exterior shoe pocket which is also fit for your dirty gym gear, an interior security pocket for your valuables and a quick access external pocket for the modern person’s gadgets.

5. S-Zone Vintage Duffel

The S-Zone Vintage Duffel is more fashion than sports, but it’s a great choice as a workout bag for all those classy gym people out there. Made from quality leather and canvas material, the bag is sturdy and spacious and will hold all your gym clothes and gear.

It’s comprised of a main compartment, with a separate one for shoes and dirty clothes, two side zippered compartments and a front pocket for easy access to your essentials.

4. LuluLemon Para Duffel 26L

It may have a wacky name, but the LuluLemon Para Duffel 26L is modern, functional and can also be used as a backpack. It’s made from a heavy duty moisture resistant material, so it’ll be perfect for your gym needs.

The bag comes with several zippered pockets and enough space to fit all your gear or even clothes for a weekend’s time for when you simply a getaway.

3. Berchirly Canvas Duffel

The Berchirly Canvas Duffel is one very elegant option when it comes to gym bags. It’s made of leather and canvas material, and has a great choice of colors, making it perfect for anyone, no matter if for going to workout or on vacation.

The three compartments are enough space for anyone, with a main one for the gym gear and two smaller pockets for any other gadgets that require fast access to them.

2. Converse Duffel

At a first look, the Converse Duffel will not make you think of a gym bag, but that’s precisely what it is. It’s a gym bag with style. A lot of it. The white color gives it a very classic look, but it has all the features you would expect from a workout bag as well.

Built from a durable canvas material, with a main and shoe compartments, plus several small other pockets and interior compartments for better organization needs. The bottom of the Converse Duffel is rubberized to make it super easy to clean.

1. Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Bag

The Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Bag doesn’t boast its classic looks as much as the number two bag on this list, but it’s also super simple, elegant and functional as well.

It’s built to last from sturdy canvas material and comes with plenty of features to cover all your gym needs. There’s a main compartment, one for shoes or wet clothes, and another inner zippered pocket for various other accessories. The bag comes in a variety of colors, making it suit to almost any type of individual.