The Newest Piloti Boots are Inspired by the Pagani Huayra Roadster

Piloti-Roadster-Driving-Boot-1

The Roadster Driving Boot, as this beautiful thing is called, has sprung to life after a two year collaboration between the Italian super car maker Pagani Automobili and the high end driving footwear manufacturer Piloti Inc. These limited edition boots are handcrafted in Italy and celebrate the passion for high end design and technological innovation of the two brands.

The boots are a superb combination of top grain leather, CX6 carbon fiber and CNC + laser etched anodized aluminum hardware. They’re smooth and luxurious and they’re probably the perfect match for the Pagani Huayra. The look and feel of the super car is represented through several features of the luxury driving boot.

Piloti-Roadster-Driving-Boot-4

There’s also a pliable carbon fiber panel to reduce weight and increase the strength of the boot, with a four way flex made to follow every move and step of the driver’s foot.

Among many other interesting details, the boot comes with Pagani’s iconic 4 pipe exhaust emblem, low profile cushioning in the forefoot which helps feel the pedal better and Piloti’s patented Roll Control 2.0 heel technology for heel bone protection and cushion.

Piloti’s Pagani-inspired Roadster Driving Boots are already available for online purchases in a limited supply of only 250 pairs. The price tag rises to a cool $849.

Piloti-Roadster-Driving-Boot-3

