10 Wedding Dress Trends You Need to Know Right Now

Just like fashion, wedding dress trends come and go. Over the years we’ve seen everything, from simple, crisp, white dresses to bouffant princess-cut gowns or extravagant ball gowns that quietly went off our radar as new silhouettes, textures and styles showed up in our world. Wedding trends evolve year after year and you might be wondering what’s next.

We’ve looked at the latest bridal runway shows and even got some help from some of the industry’s top wedding planners to predict the latest wedding dress trends.

1. Floral Prints

Floral prints have been always been popular, especially if you’re planning to get married in spring. But we’re not talking about your usual bridal blooms here. The latest wedding trends bring bold floral prints to our world, with a burst of color added to the classically white gowns. Whether you’d like a bohemian wedding dress that’s subtle yet a little bit colorful, or a dress that’s edgy and oversized, with flowery 3D embroidery, florals will always add a whimsical touch to any dress.

2. Classic Ball Gowns

We’ve had a new royal wedding this year and classic ball gowns have taken over all bridal runway shoes and wedding dress collections. If you want to feel like royalty in your big day or you simply want to make a grand entrance, this is definitely the right way to go. Ball gowns are surprisingly versatile and work for most wedding styles. Get inspired by Kate Middleton or go for a full-on Grace Kelly look and you’ll surely turn a lot of heads.

3. Dreamy Ruffles

You can’t go wrong with ruffles. If you’re a hopeless romantic and you’ve been dreaming about a fairy tale wedding, there’s nothing like a frilly, ultra feminine dress. A ruffly skirt will make your silhouette even more alluring, while a dress with cascading ruffles is both whimsical and fashion forward. We’ve seen numerous Pronovias wedding dresses that are very affordable too!

4. Airy Dresses

Airy dresses are also more popular than ever this year! From streamlined ball gowns to sheath wedding dresses, light-as-air gowns took over the 2020 bridal runway shows. Tulle and organza will give you a dreamy ethereal vibe without any extra weight, and you can easily dance all night without worrying you might trip over your dress or feeling weighed down.

5. Puffy Sleeves

You know how trends always go back in style after a few decades? That’s the case with puffy sleeves. We’re not talking about the 80s wedding gowns though, because they were a bit over the top when it came to sleeves. Today’s puffy sleeved-dresses are revamped into a more stylish version, with ruffles and off-the-shoulder styles that are all about tasteful romance.

6. Stylish Pants

If you’re not really a big fan of wedding dresses, pants are always super comfy and figure flattering, but they’re also totally in trends at the moment. You’ll feel like a bad ass in your big day and everyone will appreciate your gorgeous ensemble. When it comes to pants, the latest wedding trends involve lace details, floral embellishments and metallic beading that will give your classic white suit or jumpsuit a modern remake.

7. One Shoulder Necklines

One shoulder necklines will always flatter your upper body and make you feel like a goddess. That’s what every girl wants in her big day, right? This unique silhouette has been in style for years and it’s great because it works with almost every wedding dress, whether you want a classic white gown, or something with tulle or in colorful shades too.

8. Short Dresses

More and more girls want a super casual wedding right now and short dresses are obviously the right way to go. After all, you could show off some leg or a stunning pair of shoes and you’ll still charm everyone. If you really want to, you could have a long gown for the wedding ceremony but at the end of the night, there’s nothing like a short, white dress. You could dance all night in that.

9. Add Some Sparkle

Shine bright like a diamond. Actually diamonds don’t shine, they reflect, but you get my point. Adding some glitz to your wedding dress isn’t something new, but over the top sequins, metallic embellishments and tonal beading really took over the 2020 bridal shows. Daring and sophisticated, wedding dresses with lots of sparkle will do all the talking for you.

10. Layered Skirts

Another wedding trend that will never go out of style involves tiered skirts. If you want a sophisticated look but you don’t really want a full skirt or a long train, a gown with a tiered skirt will always do the trick for you. Perfect for twirling, layered skirts will add a touch of elegance to a classic ball gown or A-line silhouette.