Master & Dynamic Reveals the MW07 PLUS True Wireless Earphones

Master & Dynamic has recently revealed the second generation of their impressive MW07 earphones, the new MW07 PLUS True Wireless Earphones. Coming in four color patterns and with numerous technical novelties, these new earphones take quality and sound excellence to the next level.

With a total of 40 hours of play time (with the elegant stainless steel charging case), the MW07 PLUS True will surely appeal to many. Then count in the Bluetooth 5.0 with 30 m / 100 ft connectivity range, plus dual beamforming noise reduction mic arrays and 10 mm custom Beryllium drivers and you’ve got one awesome pair of earphones with a superb sound quality.

Since the colorway makes for an important part for most modern people, the MW07 PLUS True come in Tortoiseshell, Steel Blue, White Marble and a Studio 35 x Kevin Durant special edition, the Black Quartz. What’s more, they come with handcrafted acetate and with a hand-polished stainless steel charging case and soft pouch for storage.

We mentioned up to 40 hours total play time with the charging case. The earphones themselves account to 10 hours of that listening time when fully charged, while the charging case provides an additional 30 hours of battery life. The earphones can be charged to 50% in 15 minutes and 100% in 40 minutes via their USB-C cable.

The price tag of the new MW07 PLUS True rises to $299, but when you think of all the advanced features they come with, including the Ambient Listening Mode which allows the user to tune into their surroundings for more awareness and the Feedforward Active Noise-Cancellation for background noise reduction, the earphones are worth the price.