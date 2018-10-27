What could be better than a home away from home? When the time comes to make an important change in life, buying a vacation home abroad is among the best deals one can make. Both a way to get the weight of the world off your shoulders and a good investment opportunity, buying a home on the other side of the world has never been a bad idea.

But what do you do when there are so many options available out there? What should you choose? Sure, it depends on where you’re located already and what away means to you. It’s also important to know what kind of place you’d like, the people, the overall mentality, the culture, plus many other details that you might not think of at first.

Another important part of this decision is whether that property will be an investment on the long term or not. That means to look for locations which are blooming in terms of both tourism and industry, because that means that the place will thrive, your property will gain value and you’ll be happy with your investment.

We’ve done the hard work for you and have taken a look at the general trends and came up with our picks of 10 Best Places to Buy a Vacation Home Abroad this year:

10. Greece

Greece is a well known vacation destination all over the globe for its myriad of lovely unspoiled islands, crystal clear waters, charming little villages loaded with history, those famous white houses and the iconic Mediterranean architecture. Everybody loves Greece.

Sure, Greece has recently been through some tough times, but it’s recovering and it’s a well known fact that tourism doesn’t stay down for too long, so you can expect that this lovely country will thrive again, attracting tourists and investors alike with its mesmerizing landscape.

What’s more, prices have gone down with up to 30 percent in many locations and coupled with the country’s attractive golden visa scheme, investors are drawn in more and more, especially in the real estate sector. Everyone thinks of buying or renting a holiday home in Greece.

9. Brazil

With such an immense surface and amazing landscape, Brazil has a lot to offer when it comes to both tourism and the real estate market. Being so diverse, it has a wide range of options in both industries, so it’s a heaven for those looking for either a vacation home or an investment opportunity.

There are all kinds of interesting regions in Brazil, but one of the most frequented by tourists is the coastal region of Fortaleza, which presents an important investment opportunity simply because of that.

For those coming from the US or the Euro zone, Brazil is the perfect ground for buying a vacation home, since the Brazilian Real is a weaker currency compared to the USD or Euro.

8. Malta

With Valetta being chosen as a European Capital of Culture in 2018, Malta is getting a lot of international attention and this only makes the tiny country grow more in all aspects.

Widely popular for its rich heritage, wonderful Mediterranean climate, picturesque towns and villages and lovely beaches, Malta is one of the top spots when it comes to choosing your holiday home.

On top of that all, Malta has a stable government, good economy and a favorable tax regime, all of which make this country very attractive and encourage foreigners to either relocate and buy a home or invest in the thriving real estate market there.

7. Turkey

Turkey has scared off investors with the security and governing problems it went through in the last few years but it’s still a very good alternative to other more expensive places for buyers and investors.

The country is simply superb when it comes to both nature and culture and presents a lot of diversity. Its capital city, Istanbul is among the most visited cities worldwide, and it’s the favorite place of investors and home buyers in Turkey, because of its strong economic growth, which pushes the whole country in the right direction as well.

Tourism is another selling point for Turkey, which is also growing stronger and stronger, making Turkey a viable destination for a vacation home abroad.

6. Belize

The beautiful Caribbean island of Belize is one of those amazing but undervalued destinations, thus presenting a great opportunity for those considering to buy a vacation home in a wonderful place. Tourism is on a continuous expansion and the real estate market is growing as well, offering plenty of good investment opportunities right now.

Since the number of expats is in continuous growth on Belize, that means now it’s the right time to buy a home on the island, making it a more valuable property in the years to follow. And even if you don’t think about this as an investment, Belize is still an amazing place on Earth to buy a home.

5. France

France has always been one of the most charming European countries to live in and it continues to live up to the standards. From the captivating Paris to the Gallic lifestyle or the picturesque villages of the Pyrenees, France is one of the best countries in the world to buy a holiday home.

Whether you’re in for the investment or not, you can’t not be amazed at the beauty and the charm of this country. No matter if you’re looking for the sun and the the ocean, delicious cuisine and good wine, the mountains or the alluring lines of soft hills rolling on the horizon, France is definitely the place to go.

Paris might not be the cheapest city to invest in real estate, but with so much to offer and huge tourism industry, for sure it’s not a bad one either. In addition to that, France has a lot more to offer at affordable prices as well, so when there, go explore the countryside a little bit before taking the final decision.

4. Mexico

Long gone are the times when Mexico was home to dangerous drug cartels and violent clashes between them. Contrary to popular belief, Mexico is a top touristic destination which has a lot to offer.

The country is in continuous expansion in both the tourism sector and the real estate market. The middle class continues to expand as well, helping Mexico’s economy grow. All these put the country in a top spot for those looking for buying a holiday home in Mexico, invest in the real estate market or even relocate or retire there.

And who wouldn’t want a home in a beautiful and exotic location, of which Mexico has a lot? We surely would.

3. Croatia

Croatia, with its Dalmatian coast and wonderful cities like Dubrovnik and Split, is blooming at a high pace. Tourism is growing, the economy is thriving, and Game of Thrones fans from all over the world race to see the real locations where the hit TV show was filmed.

The country has a lot to offer in terms of history and beautiful medieval towns, villages and castles or the myriad of wonderful islands with a natural beauty to envy. What could you want more from a top destination like that? A vacation home, most probably, and Croatia is one of the best places to buy one this year.

Sure, prices have gone up a little bit after the country has increased in popularity, but it’s still not as expensive as other western countries, which makes it a great choice for buying a vacation home abroad.

2. Florida, United States

Hey, Florida is still abroad for the rest of the world! One of the longtime favorite vacation destination in the United States, Florida is also a top choice for those looking to invest in a holiday property there. With a warm climate, superb economy, irreproachable infrastructure and a high quality of life, Florida attracts millions of tourists and foreigners who want to relocate there.

Another reason for choosing Florida is that it’s so close to the Caribbean, thus giving it year long warm weather, which is everything we ever want on vacation, right?

The real estate market is stable, with good enough prices, making it a great location for both investors and those looking for the perfect holiday destination.

1. Portugal

Portugal is on the rise as one of the top vacation destinations worldwide. This amazing country has a lot to offer. Its nature is great, its culture is captivating, cities like Lisbon and Porto allure tourists from all over the globe and the little picturesque villages on the coast make for superb vacation locations.

With its laid back vibe, friendly people and captivating culture, Portugal will surely continue to grow in all aspects in the years to follow, so now is the right time to invest in a property there. While Lisbon might be too expensive already, there are other corners of this fabulous country that offer really great opportunities.