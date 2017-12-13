You can now Enjoy the World’s Longest Urban Zip Line in Dubai

Dubai has plenty of things to offer; from breathtaking skyscrapers and man made islands, to world class shopping, fancy restaurants, and exciting nightlife, it’s safe to assume anyone’s vacation in this bustling metropolis will be a memorable one. To make sure that happens, the famous city is ready to offer thrill-seekers a new way to make your day a crazy one.

XLine is the world’s longest urban zip line, standing 170 meters (558 feet) high above Dubai’s amazing Marina neighborhood and going for as long as 1 kilometer (3,280 feet). Adrenaline junkies will be able to ‘fly’ between some of the Marina’s tallest skyscrapers at speeds of up to 80 km/h (50 mph).

Couples are allowed to experience the thrill of a lifetime together, due to the fact that there are basically two zip lines running next to each other. As you glide over the marina’s luxurious boat collection and between all those incredible skyscrapers, starting off from the top of one of the Marina’s towers towards the Dubai Marina Mall, it’s safe to assume you will be thinking the $180 ticket was well worth the cash.

Of course, there’s much more to do and see in Dubai, although it’s also worth mentioning that Skydive Dubai offers holidaymakers the chance to skydive, and freefall at 120 mph. We’re pretty sure we’re going to see eve more outrageous attractions in the city’s offering in the near future. Any requests?