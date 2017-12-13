Check out the Corum Bridges Golden Bridge Rectangle Watch

Produced in a super limited run of just 10 pieces, Corum’s newest creation is simply breathtaking, a luxurious watch that looks more like a relic from a futuristic and desolate world than anything else.

This functional work of art is called Corum Bridges Golden Bridge Rectangle and features an 18kt white gold case complemented by double AR-coated sapphire crystals and the ability to dive as deep as 30 meters.

I doubt anyone diving could take their eyes off this piece – and that, my friends, is not safe.

Displaying 69 baguette diamonds and 118 round diamonds, this mesmerizing jewel is powered by the impressive Swiss manual-wind Corum in-house caliber CO113, with 19 jewels, 28,800 vph and a power reserve of 40 hours. The bridges and the plate were also manufactured out of 18kt gold, with the Corum logo engraved on the main bridge to give credit where credit is due.

The 18kt gold dial comes with 42 baguette diamonds and 59 round diamonds and blue baton hands, while the 22 mm black alligator leather strap, with an 18kt white gold deployant, make this statement very clear: time is money. Are you ready to find out exactly how much?