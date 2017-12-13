Paradiso Perduto is an All-Inclusive Haven at the Sea of Cortez

At the tip of the Baja Peninsula, in a place where the Pacific meets the Sea of Cortez, San Jose del Cabo is an incredible place to discover, and why not, you can even more here. Just five minutes away from the center of this beautiful resort city sits Paradiso Perduto, a gorgeous beach mansion overlooking the white sands and aquamarine waters, that most people have only dreamed about.

Promising nine bedrooms, nine baths and everything you could possibly imagine in-between, this stunning home sits atop a beautiful hillside and promises to please owners in every way possible.

Paradiso Perduto spreads over 11,800 square feet, with a Mediterranean-themed atmosphere that will gladly accommodate up to 18 guests. Beautiful archways, marble countertops, fireplaces and expansive patios, are complemented by stunning views that finish off this sleek setting.

Five large suites boast terraces with mountain and ocean views, dual vanities, and spacious showers, prepared to cater to guests and family members. Privacy and seclusion, an infinity pool elevated above the yard, an 18-hole pitch and putt course, a bocce court, and landscaped gardens that can accommodate 200 people are all part of this stunning estate’s overwhelming list of features.

Listed for sale at a cool $12.9 million, this lavish property also packs a massage room, steam room, sauna, a full-size gym, and a spectacular master suite accompanied by a jetted bathtub. It’a tough decision, but this incredible estate might be the vacation home you’ve always wanted.