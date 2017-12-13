A Sight To Behold: The Alpine A110 Premiere Edition

The 2017 Geneva Motor Show saw the official introduction of the Alpine A110, a lovely little sports car that took many people by surprise, in an effort to revive the Alpine marque. Today, we get to take a closer look at the Alpine A110 Premiere Edition, an interesting limited edition version of this car that was already spoken for, right after the order books opened.

Produced in a limited run of just 1,955 units, to mark the year when Alpine was founded, the A110 Premiere Edition stands out thanks to several visual updates, inside-out. And for a €58,500 price tag ($69,370), it sure packs a lot of things.

Some of you might know that Alpine has no interest in launching it in the US, which makes this car a rare treat in this part of the world – if anyone gets to purchase it. Packing a potent 1.8-liter turbocharged engine, the A110 benefits from 248 hp and 320 Nm of torque, that could translate into a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of just 4.5 seconds and a limited top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).

As you might have guessed, the new A110 is rear-wheel drive and comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission set to handle the three driving modes – Normal, Sport, and Track. Feel free to figure out which one I would prefer.