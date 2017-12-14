The Silo Hotel Proves That Change Is Always For The Better

Nestled on Cape Town’s Victoria & Albert Waterfront, this stunning building was once upon a time a grain silo complex, that was beautifully converted into the Silo Hotel – a high end retreat which sets a new benchmark in Cape Town’s surprising luxury hotel scene.

This particular silo played an integral role in South Africa’s international trades, and it’s now an extraordinary example of human innovation and inclination towards beauty. Speaking of which, the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa sits on the building’s ground floor and promises to tease your minds and souls with incredible works of art.

If you’re feeling hungry, The Silo Rooftop will gladly accommodate you, offering a unique dining experience with delicious dishes and drinks, complemented by stunning views of South Africa’s Mother City. Sipping on Champagne while chilling at the rooftop pool is always a good option too, and if you’d like to hang out with your friends The Willaston Bar might be the best option.

On the fourth floor of the hotel you will find the The Silo Spa, with five superb treatment rooms ready to impress everyone with incredible sessions of rest and relaxation. Going on a trip should be always about that, although there’s plenty to do around the hotel as well. Go crazy!