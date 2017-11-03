Would You Like Live On the Blissful Shelter Island?

Here’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for those of you who always wanted to live on a private island. The majestic Shelter Island Estate, proudly sitting on a tiny island on Montana’s Flathead lake, one of the cleanest lakes in the world, has been recently listed for sale at an astonishing $22,750,000.

But if you ask us, it’s totally worth it, since this rare offering represents the largest private home in Montana. With more than 32,000 square feet of living areas and 7,000 feet of prime lakeside frontage, privacy has never looked better. The Glacier National Park could easily be considered a stunning view, as the 5 bedroom, 8 bath main house boasts heated porticos and outdoor entertaining spaces.

Inside, high ceilings, a limestone fireplace and a 120-inch TV custom built into the exquisite mahogany panels are merely the beginning of a wonderful experience, as you walk through this unique property. The list of features and amenities is quite long and possibly boring, but it’s way more impressive than expected.

The mesmerizing estate also features a wine cellar, an indoor shooting range, and an impressive gym with lake views, a large shower and steam bath. The dining room, kitchen and breakfast room boast fine finishes, packed with state of the art equipment ready to assist the finest gourmet chef and staff.

The materials used throughout the estate include lustrous African mahogany installed by hand, French limestone, Italian plaster, copper and bronze, and the new owners should also expect copper corbels, grand colonnades, hand forged ironwork and detailed wainscoting.

A commercial grade elevator serves all of the three stories of this property, while the 5,289-square-foot, three-level guest house comprises 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, two granite fireplaces and a steam room.

If you want to fully appreciate this 24.3-acre private island, you should know that you’ll also have your own sporting clay course and jogging trail. There are also three docking systems for outside storage and landing of boats, while three computer-controlled tracks transport boats from water to dry land; cool, right?

A 1,200-foot utility building contains a 100 kW diesel generator and electrical panels, useful for such an isolated location – privacy does come at high costs, hence the price tag. Those serene views, however, get me in a state of awe.

[privateislandsonline]