The Jaquet Droz Tropical Bird Repeater is a Visual Spectacle

The singing bird has always been a beloved creature, inspiring numerous artworks throughout time and adorning clocks, music boxes and many other goodies. Jaquet Droz has been bringing the saga of the singing bird to wristwatches for many years, with sculpted birds acting as automatons on dials of the brand’s musical watches and adding an overwhelming visual appeal to their creations.

The new Jaquet Droz Tropical Bird Repeater takes fine craftsmanship to the very next level, celebrating five years of creating special “bird” watches by transforming the magnificent and colorful hummingbird into an ambassador of style and luxury. Boasting artisan techniques, including the creation of the bird, as well as the foliage and other decorations on the dial, this gorgeous watch is a work of art more than anything else.

With components hand-sculpted in gold, hand-engraved, hand painted and hand-placed individually onto the dial, there could be no other appreciation. The 47mm 18k 5N rose gold case shows off a lush tropical paradise on its dial, with exotic foliage, bird of paradise flowers and even waterfalls meant to evoke the Garden of Eden, while an inset onyx sub-dial with rose gold hands tells the time.

In total, the automaton watch offers seven different animations depicting up to four different scenarios. The animations can last as long as 12 seconds, with the hummingbird’s wings beating 40 times per second, although the three dragonflies and their SuperLuminova-coated wings might get all of the attention.

Inside, the new Jaquet Droz RMA89 calibre puts everything in motion, benefiting from 86 jewels, a silent wheel regulator and new rack springs backed up by 60 hours of power reserve. Jaquet Droz artisans have engraved the entire case sides and fitted the watch with a sapphire caseback to allow you to enjoy this beautifully finished movement.

In the end, we should mention that only eight Jaquet Droz Tropical Bird Repeater watches will be ever produced, and each of them will be unique. We don’t know how much it costs yet, but a rolled-edge hand-made dark green alligator strap, with a folding clasp in 18k red gold, will help you adorn this jewel around your wrist.