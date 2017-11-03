Farewell To a Masterpiece: Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate

The Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate marks the end of an era for the British automaker, as this model enters the final phase of its production life. Produced in a very limited run of just 175 units, this special edition of the Vanquish S will be available in both the Coupe and Volante version, with three different exterior color schemes and interior trim packages.

The first of these ‘Designer Themes’ sees the car painted in Ultimate Black and complemented by Copper Bronze accents on the front air intake, side sills, and rear diffuser, plus a few new carbon fiber elements. Inside the cockpit, you’ll find Obsidian Black leather with Chestnut Tan accents, contrasting stitching, and of course, even more carbon fiber details.

The second Designer Theme blends Xenon Grey paint with contrasting Cobalt Blue accents, yellow brake calipers, blacked-out 5-spoke wheels, as well as Electron Yellow accents in the cabin, Phantom Grey leather upholstery, and Spectral Blue stitching. Would you rather have this one parked in your garage?

The third option shows off a White Cold paintwork with Bronze graphics and a Chestnut Tan leather interior with Obsidian Black accents. Regardless of your choice, the Ultimate Edition is powered by the same naturally-aspirated 6.0-liter V12 engine, which means 595 hp and an eight-speed Touchtronic III automatic transmission.

One of these beauties could be yours as soon as you come up with at least £211,995 ($281,412) for the Vanquish S Ultimate Edition Coupe and £223,995 ($297,329) for the Volante. What’s your flavor?