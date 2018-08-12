The world as we know it, is changing. Fast. The futuristic gadgets and devices we used to see in the movies years ago feel already old fashioned and are surpassed by the new tech that’s taking over our world today. Smart devices are now connecting us and our world in a way we couldn’t have imagined. Phones have transformed into super powerful computers that integrate a lot more than just the old fashioned phone with only the possibility for voice calls and text messages.

But smartphones are only the beginning. Smart homes and smart home devices are quickly taking over the market and our houses, connecting our smartphones to our smart coffee makers and everything in between. Tooth brushes, home keys, lights, cars and even forks. Yeah, smart forks. While some people fear the IoT and the rise of artificial intelligence, these futuristic home devices will transform our homes a lot and make our lives a little bit easier.

Read on to find out how you can upgrade your home with these 10 futuristic home devices:

10. Smart Fork – $54

We all know that keeping a diet isn’t something easy to do, especially when you’re not aware of your eating habits and of all those numbers that tell you what you ate and in what amount. But for those addicted to tracking everything concerning their diet, there’s now a smart device that can do that for them.

The smart fork. It may sound like a dubious device at first, but it can help you change your life for the better. This smart fork tracks and analyzes your eating habits, does some smart calculations and then connects to your smartphone to show you detailed info about your eating habits. And that’s not all. The smart fork will then act like a life – or diet – coach and help you transform those bad habits into better ones.

9. Smart Light Bulb – $70

There are all kinds of smart devices out there, but a light bulb? Yes, the Philips Hue light bulb is a smart gadget that will impress anyone with its capabilities. This new tech can sync with all your music apps, games or movies and provide you with a perfect light experience and ambiance.

The guys at Philips describe it as ‘the surround sound system for the eyes’. The device has a motion sensor and dimmer switch and all the colors you could want for your next ‘smart’ home party.

8. Smart Video Doorbell – $100

You’re probably aware of that Murphy law that says that whenever you’re away from home, there’s someone looking for you. Especially the mailman with a delivery for you.

That’s when the Smart Video Doorbell comes in handy. It can connect with any other device like your smartphone, tablet, laptop or pc to give you alerts when somebody rings at your door, so you can speak to your visitors and answer the door remotely.

7. Smart Toothbrush – $150

Ok, nowadays there are smart devices that can do anything, but we bet you never thought about a smart toothbrush. What more could this gadget add to your daily – and probably boring – tooth brushing?

Well, the Braun Genius 8000 smart toothbrush includes a feature called Position Detection, which uses facial recognition software and connects to your smartphone to show you all the spots you’ve missed with brushing, so that you’ll do a better job at brushing your teeth. So no more excuses when you’ll get to the dentist.

6. Smart Pet Feeder – $180

We all know how lovely our little pets are but how annoying it can sometimes be to rush back home to feed them on time. Especially when we’re so busy with our lives. And our jobs.

This smart pet feeder connects to your smartphone and monitors all the details of feeding your pet, helping you set a schedule and automatic meals, so you won’t ever need to worry about missing to feed your little friend. The automatic feeder administers food slowly, so you shouldn’t worry about your pet eating too much too fast.

5. Nest Thermostat – $200

We all worry about our utility bills, but with today’s gadgets, these worries will only go away. The Nest Smart Thermostat is such a gadget, a must have in every home for its energy saving capabilities.

The device includes a dedicated app for a smartphone, so you can control it from wherever you might be, helping your reduce your energy footprint and make your home more efficient when it comes to energy consumption.

4. Smart Coffeemaker – $236

An essential smart device for all coffee lovers and especially for the ones tired of waking up in the morning and having to wait for coffee to brew before starting their day, this smart coffeemaker will be an essential addition to their mornings.

Smarter Coffee gives full coffee making control to your smartphone via its dedicated app. The device can sync to your alarm clock and even brew you a fresh coffee when you step in the front door. What more could you wish from a coffeemaker?

3. Smart Robot Vacuum – $500

The chores of cleaning your home will become a distant dream with the addition of the Samsung Powerbot R7070, a smart cleaning robot.

Picking up your pet’s hair from the floor and all the little debris from the corners of your house without giving you any headaches will surely prove to be one of the most important capabilities of this smart robot vacuum. User friendly and easy to schedule, working well with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, the Samsung Powerbot might make you happier than any other device. And for those capabilities, the $500 price doesn’t even sound that bad. PS: You could even get a limited edition Star Wars version of this thing.

2. Smart Toilet – $800

No futuristic gadget will probably impact you more than this luxury smart toilet and bidet, the Woodbridge T-0008. For only $800, your backside will be very thankful for this addition.

Advanced bidet seat and toilet seat with temperature controlled cleaning functions, plus water heater and warm air dryer, heated seat and massage options will make you want to spend more time in the toilet.

1. Smart Bed – $1,700

The gadget of all gadgets, the C4 smart bed will simply transform your life – or your nights. This super comfy bed comes with smart capabilities, offering you a lot of options for making your sleep a lot better than a simple mattress.

A gel-infused comfort layer, proactive support and enhanced cushioning are just some of the details. The smart bed can adjust the comfort for both persons, by automatically adjusting the firmness of the mattress on each side of the bed. It even tracks your sleeping habits, so it can provide details on how your days affect your nights, so you can make adjustments for a better sleep.